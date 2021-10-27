Scammers will use just about any angle to work unsuspecting people out of money. As technology evolves, so too do their methods.
Now, scammers are turning to text messages to try and make a quick buck, NPR reports.
In fact, between January and August, more than 47 billion spam text messages have been sent, an increase of 55% from the previous year, NPR notes, citing statistics from RoboKiller, a spam blocking company. RoboKiller estimates that number to hit 86 billion by the end of the year.
And what does that cost? In 2020, the report estimates spam texts cost Americans some $86 million, and this year, it’s expected to cost Americans $101 million. The average reported financial loss per scam text is $800, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
The Federal Communications Commission is ready to fight back.
NPR reports the FCC is planning on crafting a new set of federal rules that would govern text messages, similar to the rules in effect for robocalls.
It’s a problematic solution, readers.
The FCC’s rules on robocalls are in effect, yet we’re still plagued with the calls.
In fact, the RoboKiller report notes that there have been 40.1 billion scam calls to date thus far in 2021, with $325 million in reported financial losses to robocalls to date this year.
The FTC says that there is an average $1,200 in reported financial losses per robocall scam.
The top roboscam so far this year is the car warranty scam, RoboKiller reports – something many Yumans have likely gotten multiple times.
The FCC is taking steps to cut down on spam calls, and making an effort to prevent illegal caller ID spoofing, and those incidents are decreasing (although they do still get through).
But as the FCC focuses on the phone scams, the text message scam artists have an opportunity to grow – and they appear to be taking it.
The FCC needs to take a harder stance on both spam texts and callers. At a minimum, these scammers are a nuisance, and they have the potential to hit people right in the wallet.
In the meantime, should you get an unwanted text message or call, the FCC notes there are a few actions take.
First, don’t answer calls from unknown numbers – and if you do answer, hang up immediately. Don’t follow any prompts or instructions, and above all, don’t give out any personal information at all. Just get off the phone. Then, whether it’s a text or a call, block the number.
Then, file a complaint with the FCC, at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/ – and let the government know these kinds of calls and texts need to stop.