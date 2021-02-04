Readers, if you want to get the COVID vaccine any time soon, it’s going to take a little bit of stalking.
We hate to say that, but that seems to be the reality right now, at least until we get more vaccines in.
We’ve heard from readers how frustrated they are with this process, and we understand the frustrations.
The spotlight mostly has been on the Yuma County Health Department and Yuma Regional Medical Center, who have been posting when vaccines are available, and inviting people to sign up for appointments. But their vaccine allotments have been limited, the infrastructure to make the appointments has presented challenges, and spots fill up quickly.
However, YRMC and the county are not the only options in Yuma County to get the vaccine.
We’ve heard from readers who were able to get the first dose through local pharmacies and clinics, too.
So, we turned to the Arizona Department of Health’s website, which offers a list of places offering the vaccine.
That list includes Fry’s Pharmacies, PrimeCare Urgent Care, Save-On Pharmacy (inside of Albertson’s), San Luis Walk-In Clinics and San Luis Urgent Care.
We also received a press release from Sunset Health, which notes it too is offering vaccines – by appointment only, when supplies are available.
However, readers – there are some very important notes on this.
One cannot walk into any of these locations and demand a vaccine. Their supplies are also limited, and one must pre-register or have an appointment.
And while these sites are listed as options, that doesn’t mean the vaccine will be in stock. We checked the Fry’s website on Wednesday, for example, and no appointments were available in Yuma or the Foothills in the near future. But odds are, more will be, so it’s worth keeping an eye on it, and trying again later.
The Biden Administration also announced plans to distribute vaccines to additional retail pharmacies, a list that includes Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. There is no guarantee that our local pharmacies will be included, but Walgreens, for example, has a notification signup on its website to keep customers up to date – and that’s worth signing up for.
But readers, if you are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, please … wait your turn. Right now, Yuma County is vaccinating senior citizens over age 65, education and child care workers, protective services occupations, healthcare workers, emergency medical service workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.
The good news is – readers, there are more options than just YRMC and the health department. And with time, this process will improve.
In the meantime, try one of these other vaccine options, and see if you can find an open appointment. It’s possible – and if not today, try again in a few days. More supply is coming, but it’s going to take a little time and patience.
To view the options in Yuma County, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/ – and click the “Find Vaccine” link.