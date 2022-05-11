The National Weather Service was the bearer of some bad news this week, although it isn’t the least bit unexpected.
A strong high pressure system is expected to develop across the Southwest by late this week and into the weekend, leading to a spike in temperatures – the highest temperatures since last year, the NWS reports.
“Most lower deserts will rise well into the triple digits from Saturday through at least next Monday,” the NWS notes.
In Yuma, there’s an 85% chance we’ll see temperatures at 100 degrees or higher this weekend, and a 35% chance we’ll see 105+ by Sunday. The peak heat is expected on Sunday and Monday, with highs ranging from 100-107.
It’s going to be a warm one – and sunny too. The UV Index is very high to extreme, the NWS reports.
High temperatures and sunny conditions aren’t a unique experience here, but Mother Nature is flipping that thermostat over to “Sizzle” – so it’s worth talking about a few safety tips as we head into summer.
The NWS offers a few pointers:
• At job sites or when working outdoors, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible.
• Never leave kids or pets alone or unattended in the car – “Look before you lock.”
• Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.
• Check on the elderly, the sick and those you know who don’t have air conditioning.
It’s worth noting that today, the high temperature is expected to be just 82 degrees in Yuma although wind gusts may be as high as 25 mph. And Thursday, the high is expected to be 88, although the winds are expected to continue.
So if you need to knock out a few outdoor projects and you can handle the wind, you’ve got a little window before the heat cranks up again.
We know how to handle the heat in Yuma, but boy, do we dread those triple-digit numbers, because we know that once they start, we won’t have many breaks moving forward.
Take advantage of the cool days this week if you can, readers, and be careful this weekend!