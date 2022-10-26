A disturbing trend in illegal drug trafficking has officially appeared in Yuma County, and it’s one of which people should be aware.
On Thursday, the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home on Walnut Avenue.
They discovered approximately 810 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, $2080 in cash and “items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales,” the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The fentanyl has a street value of $6,480, and the meth was worth $206.
None of this, on the surface, is unusual, although this bust happened 450 feet from a public school – which is unsettling.
What makes this case interesting is the fentanyl, which was rainbow-colored.
The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning about rainbow-colored fentanyl in August, noting it had been seized at that point in 26 states.
In that warning, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said, “Rainbow fentanyl–fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes–is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults.”
The DEA noted brightly colored fentanyl has been seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder and blocks that look like sidewalk chalk.
The question is whether this is an effort to reach kids, or if it’s an effort on the part of drug cartels to disguise the fentanyl to trick law enforcement agencies.
NPR interviewed a series of experts who noted drug traffickers have long used bright colors in their products for a variety of reasons, often as simple as to distinguish their products from other illegal drugs on the street.
Other experts interviewed by NPR noted that the legal penalties for dealing drugs to children are severe – and it would be bad for business.
“Young children typically lack access to the kind of cash that makes for good repeat customers,” NPR reports.
Whatever the motive behind the colored fentanyl, we do know that it’s a public health danger. As NPR reports, “Overdoses hit record levels in the United States last year, with a significant rise in deaths among people age 15-34.”
We can all agree that we don’t want fentanyl on the streets, period. And we certainly don’t want it in the hands of children.
Whether this is an attempt to hook kids, an attempt to distinguish products or a ruse to fool law enforcement remains to be seen – cartels are unlikely to stand up and explain themselves one way or the other.
But it is worth talking to kids about the subject, and warning them that fentanyl can take a variety of forms and colors. What matters most is that we educate ourselves and our children to make smart decisions.
And that starts by knowing what’s possibly circulating in our community.
