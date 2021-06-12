The Colorado River is in trouble, as are the states that rely on it for water.
However, Nevada is taking a unique approach to help conserve water. The governor recently signed legislation to ban certain kinds of grass in southern Nevada.
According to the Associated Press, “the grass ban starting in 2027 applies to office parks, entrances to housing developments and street medians. But it does not apply to single-family homes or parks.”
That ban is expected to eliminate about 31% of the grass in the Las Vegas region.
The Southern Nevada Water Authority refers to the type of grass being targeted as “non-functional turf.”
And it has a point. One generally does not see people hanging out in grassy street medians or at office parks. And generally, people don’t use the entrance to a housing development as a social gathering spot.
Let’s think this out for a moment. Grass is lovely, but it’s also thirsty. It takes watering to maintain grass. And there are other maintenance costs, like mowing and weeding those spaces. Eliminate the grass, and one can eliminate some added maintenance costs as well. And when grass is overgrown, it can be an eyesore.
Desert landscaping can be quite beautiful. And if it’s done right, it’s a fraction of the maintenance – at least, one doesn’t need to worry about weekly mowings.
But above all, the move saves water. And the estimates of those savings are rather impressive.
“The measure will require the replacement of about 6 square miles (16 square kilometers) of grass in the metro Las Vegas area. By ripping it out, water officials estimate the region can conserve 10% of its total available Colorado River water supply and save about 11 gallons (41 liters) per person per day in a region with a population of about 2.3 million,” the Associated Press reports.
Without question, the states relying on the Colorado River are in trouble. Seven states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming – depend on the Colorado River, but there simply isn’t enough supply.
It will take some aggressive measures as we head into the future, and replacing grass with desert landscaping is a move that makes sense.
What do you think readers? Is Nevada on the right track, or is there something else that should be done? Should Arizona take similar action?
Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.