The future is exciting for the Foothills.
A new park is in the works, and it officially has a name: Foothills County Park.
The park itself is long overdue. It will be developed in three phases, with the first phase including a grassy area, a walking pathway, a ramada with picnic tables, a children’s playground and an asphalt parking lot.
It’s currently under development at Foothills Boulevard and South Frontage Road, next to the Foothills Library Branch, 13226 E. South Frontage Road.
And as awesome as that news is, the name is a little, well, underwhelming.
We suppose there is something to be said for the simplicity of the name Foothills County Park.
But there’s also something to be said for a name that’s a little more expressive.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors had a long list of options from which to choose: Foothills Historic Trails Park, Fortuna Foothills County Park, Yuma Foothills Community Park, Fortuna Park, Historic Trails County Park, Yuma County Historic Trails Park, Historic Trails Park, Heritage Trails County Park, Foothills Historic Trails County Park, Foothills Community Park and Foothills de Anza Trails Park.
But the supervisors wanted to make it clear that the park was a county facility, and landed on the Foothills County Park as the final option.
The name isn’t awful. But it does lack a little … shall we say … sparkle.
The supervisors raised concerns about de Anza in the name, noting a lot of people don’t know the history behind the suggested name.
It’s a valid point. But isn’t it an opportunity to educate people while celebrating the rich history of the area?
The trail is named after Lt. Col. Juan Bautista de Anza, who led more than 240 men, women and children on an overland journey across the frontier of New Spain (Sonora) to settle Alta California (today’s San Francisco), according to AnzaHistoricTrail.org. The expedition took place in 1775-76, covering over 1,200 miles.
In today’s Yuma County, that expedition traveled along the Gila River, crossing near the Colorado River with the help of the Yuma people and their chief, Salvador Palma, according to the website.
De Anza writes, “As soon as he saw me he began to embrace me and to give me the most emphatic signs of joy and satisfaction at my arrival, which he told me was shared by all his tribe and all those along the river who know me.”
The path de Anza’s expedition followed was designated a National Historic Trail by Congress in 1990.
To make it even more interesting, Father Eusebio Kino in 1700 crossed through the same area on what became known as El Camino Del Diablo. Father Kino’s route intersected to some extent with the De Anza trail in our region, and there’s a trail marker across the street from the new park honoring El Camino Del Diablo.
It’s a rich history, and the county has an opportunity to celebrate it – to enrich the lives of our residents, honoring events of the past in the present – in the naming of this new park.
The supervisors noted a plaque exploring the region’s history can be included in the park itself, which is a step in the right direction.
But why not take it a step further and honor our history by naming the park after the De Anza expedition? It’s not too late, Yuma County.
