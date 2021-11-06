”Whoa. Check out that faux-hawk! What fun! Amirite?”
”TBH, it’s not my jam.”
If this imaginary conversation has you scratching your head in confusion, check out the latest edition of Merriam-Webster’s dictionary.
Oobleck, amirite and TBH were three of the 455 new words and definitions added to the dictionary in an attempt to keep up with the ever-evolving English language.
Check out some of the new additions:
- Amitire – slang used for writing “Am I right”
- Chicharron – a small piece of pork belly or pig skin that is fried and eaten, usually as a snack
- Dad bod – a physique regarded as typical of an average father, especially one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular
- Deplatform – to remove and ban a registered user from a mass communication medium, such as a social networking or blogging website
- Digital nomad – someone who performs their occupation entirely over the internet while traveling
- Faux-hawk – a hairstyle resembling a Mohawk in having a central ridge of upright hair but with the sides gathered or slicked upward or back instead of shaved
- FTW – an abbreviation for “for the win,” usually used to express approval or support
- Horchata – a cold sweetened beverage made from ground rice or almonds and usually flavorings such as cinnamon or vanilla
- Oobleck – a mixture of corn starch and water that behaves like a liquid when at rest and like a solid when pressure is applied. The names comes from a Dr. Seuss book, and it’s a favorite component in kids’ science experiments.
- TBH – an abbreviation for “to be honest”
These are just a handful of the new entries, but it’s always fascinating to see what rises to the surface for language experts.
Some of these words seem like they’ve forever been a part of the landscape. After all, many a Yuman has sipped a delicious horchata on a sunny afternoon. A little online research finds the drink actually originated in North Africa as far back as 2400 B.C. In the U.S., it saw a spike in popularity in 2019, becoming one of the most popular flavors in the country, Thrillist reports, with a 257% spike in sales growth. It’s surprising that it’s only now getting a Merriam-Webster entry.
Then, look at a word like deplatform – that seems like a newcomer to the language in comparison.
Sometimes, we might not agree with the new entries. TBH and FTW are lazy shorthand, but reflecting the language around us is part of the dictionary’s role.
And love the additions or hate them, it’s always interesting to see what’s going on!
What do you think of the new words, readers? Let us know. Share your thoughts online at www.YumaSun.com.