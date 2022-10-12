Heads up, parents. There’s a new recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force of which you should be aware.
The task force, for the first time, is recommending screening for anxiety in children ages 8 and older.
And if you have a child over the age of 12, the task force is recommending depression screening as well, CNN reports.
“Both sets of recommendations apply to children who don’t have a diagnosed mental health condition and who are not showing recognized symptoms of anxiety or depression,” CNN notes.
CNN reports that between 2016 and 2019, about 5.8 million children were diagnosed with anxiety, and approximately 2.7 million were diagnosed with depression, citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Researchers note that the goal is early identification of the two disorders, noting that with early identification comes the potential for more effective treatment, CNN notes.
Readers, this is a tremendous mind shift – but one that’s important.
Think back to when you were in school, be it elementary school, middle or high school. Chances are, mental health wasn’t something that was often discussed – at least, not in a positive, constructive manner.
But over the last 10-20 years, there has been a direct shift in how we address mental health needs. Anxiety and depression can both be treated, and if they are recognized at a younger age, children can learn how to handle those issues – and potentially overcome them earlier in life.
Imagine learning how to handle anxiety at a younger age, and not letting it spiral unchecked through adolescence into adulthood. It’s a powerful thought.
There is a potential challenge to this, however. Many communities lack the professionals to treat mental health needs for all ages, including children. The Association of American Medical Colleges notes more than 150 million people in the U.S. live in federally designated mental health professional shortage areas. More than half of U.S. counties lack a single psychiatrist.
If a child is screened for anxiety or depression and needs treatment, it may be a bit of an uphill battle to find the right resources. But still, it’s better to start the process now, even if that start is a slow one.
Parents, we’re here to help our children learn how to be great adults, and to give them the tools they need to be successful – physically, spiritually and mentally.
At your child’s next annual checkup, ask your pediatrician about the new recommendations.
