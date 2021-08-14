Did you know that in Arizona, if you had a conviction for use or possession of small amounts of marijuana, you can have that conviction expunged from your record?
You can, thanks to Proposition 207, which was passed by voters in November.
The law legalizes recreational use of marijuana. And it contains a section allowing people to petition the court to expunge prior convictions for possession, transportation or use of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, as well as possession of paraphernalia for marijuana use and the possession, transportation or cultivation of no more than six marijuana plants at your home for personal use.
It’s a new law that people aren’t yet taking advantage of, according to Somerton Municipal Judge Manuel Figueroa.
But it’s something people should be aware of – and definitely should pursue – if they have a sentence that would be eligible.
Figueroa told Bajo El Sol, the Yuma Sun’s sister paper, “We have had hundreds, perhaps thousands of cases where people pleaded guilty to marijuana use and were handled as misdemeanor, and it concerns me to know that the government is providing them this right (of expungement) and they’re not using it.”
The law has been in effect since January, and yet Figueroa’s court in Somerton has yet to receive a single petition.
Figueroa pointed out that having a conviction can prevent people from getting a job, and it can throw up roadblocks in other matters as well, such as immigration cases.
It makes sense for people to take advantage of the law. And the expungement option is available to people whether they were convicted as an adult or as a juvenile.
Perhaps it’s an issue of people not being aware of the full implications of Proposition 207. If so, it’s time to turn that around.
If you know someone who got into some hot water over marijuana, be it a friend or family member, pass the word on to them.
Proposition 207 gives them a chance to clean off the slate a bit, and in turn can open some doors to a brighter future. And that’s certainly something worthwhile.