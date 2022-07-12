Cell phone video has been one of the greatest drivers of change in American history, shedding light in scenarios that may have otherwise gone unseen.
Yet in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill into law that limits how the public can video police, which raises the question: why do we need this law?
The new law makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet or closer without the officer’s permission. Police can also order those filming on private property with the owner’s permission to stop recording, if the officer finds they are interfering or the area is not safe, the Associated Press reports.
The penalty is a misdemeanor which would likely incur a fine without jail time, the AP reports.
The AP notes there are some exceptions. People who are the direct subject of police interaction can record the police as long as they are not being arrested or searched, and encounters can be filmed by someone who is in a car that was stopped by police or is being questioned.
The law is a problematic one.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. John Kavanagh, said there needs to be a law to protect officers from people who “either have very poor judgment or sinister motives.”
House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, told Capitol Media Services in late June, “To criminalize any type of recording when many members of the public simply want to ensure that there is fair, balanced enforcement is a step in the wrong direction. This bill will be interpreted as a bill that is trying to make it more difficult for members of the public to have accountability.’’
We have to agree with Bolding.
Cell phone footage, recorded by bystanders on the street, has been critical to providing both transparency and accountability in the last 10 years, including the cases of Eric Garner in New York City in 2014, Walter Scott in South Carolina in 2015, and George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
People in public places have the right to record officers in action. The American Civil Liberties Union notes, “Taking photographs and video of things that are plainly visible in public spaces is a constitutional right – and that includes police and other government officials carrying out their duties.”
The ACLU notes it’s a critical check and balance, creating “an independent record of what took place in a particular incident, free from accusations of bias, lying or faulty memory.”
The First Amendment Encyclopedia reports that filming police interactions is a First Amendment right for Americans, supported by several court decisions.
This new law is a step backward for Arizona.