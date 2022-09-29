Here’s a statistic that didn’t seem possible 20 years ago. For the first time on record, more people in the U.S. are now smoking marijuana than cigarettes.
According to a July Gallup poll, only 11% of Americans say they smoke cigarettes, compared to 45% in the mid-1950s, an impressive decline. Roughly three in 10 nonsmokers say they used to smoke.
Now, look at the numbers for marijuana. Sixteen percent of Americans say they smoke marijuana, with 48% having tried it at some point in their lives. In 1969, for comparison’s purposes, only 4% said they smoked marijuana.
It’s a dramatic shift in both behavior and public attitudes toward the two substances.
However, alcohol is by far the king of the three, with about 45% of Americans saying they have had an alcoholic drink with the past week, and another 23% who say they use it occasionally. One-third of the respondents were “total abstainers,” Gallup reports.
Sixty-seven percent of those polled say they are drinkers overall, which is relatively consistent to 1939’s 63%.
When looking at why people use the three substances, Gallup notes, “The ingredients in alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana stimulate specific biological responses that produce positive, pleasureful effects for the user.” However, people are also aware that there can be “significant downsides,” including the impact on the user’s health and the “negative impact that individuals using the substance can have on others in society.”
However, without question, there has been a dramatic shift on both marijuana and cigarette usage.
There’s been a tremendous campaign to warn users of the negative effects of cigarettes, Gallup notes, which clearly has had an impact. What remains to be seen is whether or not that decline in usage will continue. Is it possible that we could one day see cigarettes become extinct?
Marijuana’s future depends on what happens legally. Gallup notes that recreational use is still illegal in over half the U.S. states, but if public attitudes continue to shift favorably toward it, more states are likely to legalize it. Twenty years ago, however, we never thought we’d see a day where marijuana use outpaced cigarettes. It’s amazing how quickly attitudes have shifted.
As for alcohol’s future, Gallup notes that people seem well-informed on the negative effects on both the user and society in general. But that information isn’t resulting in a decline in usage, unlike with cigarettes. Instead, usage has remained stable.
It’s fascinating to see the dynamics change on marijuana and cigarettes, but not alcohol. Marijuana is a relatively new concept from a legal consumption perspective – will those numbers continue to grow? And will alcohol ever see a decline, or is it too much a part of our culture? Will cigarettes disappear?
What do you think, readers? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.