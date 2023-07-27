In 2022, at least 36 children died in the U.S. when they were left in hot cars.
In 2022, at least 36 children died in the U.S. when they were left in hot cars.
So far this year, according to KidsAndCars.org, 13 children have died in the same manner.
These statistics are horrific, and ones we hate to report.
And before you think, “I could NEVER forget my child in the car!,” KidsAndCars.org has a message for you – it can happen to anyone.
The agency notes that in over half of hot car deaths, the person responsible unknowingly left the child in the vehicle. In 25% of cases, the child gained access to the vehicle on his own, and in 4% of cases, the circumstances were unknown, while 15% of the victims were knowingly left in the vehicle.
But the good news is, automakers are working on solutions – and frankly, living in a hot climate like Yuma’s, it’s work that we can’t wait to see come to fruition.
Many newer vehicles already have a “rear seat reminder.” If the vehicle’s back door is opened and closed before the driver gets in and starts the vehicle, when the vehicle is turned off, a tone sounds and a warning appears reminding the driver to check the back seat, CNN reports.
But sometimes, that isn’t enough. Drivers can overlook the system, mentally blocking it out, or the volume can get turned down.
Now, according to a report on CNN, several companies are working on radar-like systems that operate inside the vehicle to detect the presence of any living being, whether a pet or a person. The system can then alert drivers when someone is detected.
Hyundai’s system is already being offered in South Korea, and could come to the U.S. next year, CNN reports.
This could be game-changing technology. These systems could potentially send alerts to cellphones or set off alarm systems that alert both drivers and passersby to people or pets within vehicles, and that in turn could make all the difference between life and death.
Technology has the ability to save lives, and we’re glad to see automakers getting on board, innovating to save lives.
