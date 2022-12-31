The end of 2022 is here readers, and tomorrow, we embark on a new year.
For many, it’s a time to set fresh goals with the intention of improving something – be it oneself, one’s situation or circumstances for others.
But oftentimes, there are situations we’d like to see improved that are out of our hands, resting squarely with our elected officials or, in some cases, Mother Nature.
• A solution to our border crisis that involves bipartisan support. Ideally, that solution would include support for our communities to handle the influx of people on a humanitarian level, as well as support for Border Patrol and our court system, which are all overwhelmed. We know this is a tall order, but we also know that the clock is ticking and solutions are desperately needed.
• An effort toward bipartisan actions and a willingness to compromise at every level of government. We see glimmers of hope from time to time, such as the National Heritage Area Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a bipartisan vote of 326-95, and a vote of “unanimous consent” in the U.S. Senate, which is great news for Yuma County. Our government works best when there is healthy, civil conversation and debate, and when there’s a little give and a little take – and we’d love to see more of it.
• A reduction in illnesses like COVID, RSV and the flu. Yes, we know it’s cold and flu season, but this COVID battle feels like it’s been going on forever. It’s time for people to take personal responsibility, get their vaccines and take care of themselves – which ultimately benefits the community as a whole, and drives down the pressure on our health care providers.
• A deluge of rainfall and snowpack where we need it most to replenish the Colorado River and reduce the drought conditions. And a note on this one – we’d like that rainfall and snow to be plentiful, but not so plentiful that it endangers anyone along the way.
These are just a few ideas off the top of our heads, because as we write this, we’re aware that the list could go on for some time.
Tomorrow, we meet the first day of 2023, readers. If you could see any changes in the new year, or propose any goals for entities bigger than one individual, what would you suggest?
Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
