If you see a broken swing in a park, a pothole or fresh graffiti, who do you call to get it fixed? Tracking down the right phone number can be time-consuming, and may in fact discourage people from reporting issues.
Now, the City of Yuma is offering a new way for residents to report issues, without ever making a phone call.
Yuma Click & Fix is an app that allows residents to submit requests for service with their mobile devices or computers.
Users can include photos as well as a detailed description. The request is then sent directly to the appropriate city department for follow up, and users receive real-time updates on the city’s progress in resolving the issue.
The service is split into several categories: Code Compliance, Fire, General Government, Parks & Recreation, Public Works, and Utilities/Water Service.
Under each category, one can file a variety of problems and concerns, including:
• Code Compliance: Abandoned vehicles, construction without permits, illegal dumping and sign concerns and more.
• Fire: Burn permits, home day care permits, youth fire setter intervention, public appearance requests, commercial fire code violations and more.
• General Government: General city concern/issue, kudos to staff and more.
• Parks and Recreation: Damaged park feature, debris or litter, issues with general safety, graffiti, grass or weed control, lighting, restrooms or trees, rental inquiry and more – and remember, these issues in this category are specific to Yuma parks.
• Public Works: Household hazardous waste, issues with sidewalks, roads, street signs, streetlights or traffic signals, trash and recycling, vegetation and more.
• Utilities/Water Service: Issues with drinking quality water, manhole safety, lift stations and meters, odor complaints, sewer overflows, water leaks, water issues, and sewer system roach control.
The City of Yuma is offering residents a way to report a problem quickly and easily – just a few simple clicks from their phone, 24 hours a day. But the city needs to also provide prompt responses, accountability and transparency to the public – or the service will feel ineffective.
After all, people report problems because they want to see progress on an issue – not to let that flounder. This system will let users know of the updates on the issue as they are handled, which is an important piece of the equation.
Click & Fix should be a great step forward, providing a much-needed communication tool that works in both directions between the city and the public.
Check it out at https://www.yumaaz.gov/government/city-administration/yuma-click-fix.