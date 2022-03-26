Tucked into the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday was a great piece of information.
Yuma County’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 is at 83% of the eligible population.
In Arizona as a whole, that number is lower, at 74.6% – so Yumans, we’re ahead of the state.
When looking at Yuma County by age, the younger age groups were less likely to be vaccinated, which isn’t terribly surprising.
In the under 20 years old category, only 49.6% of Yuma County residents have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while in the age group 20-44, that number is right at 81%.
Once we hit ages 45 and up, the vaccination rates are over 90%, which is truly remarkable.
We’ve seen that COVID vaccinations can save lives, and reduce the severity of infection.
COVID can be brutal. Symptoms can include fever, chills, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
We’ve heard countless anecdotes from otherwise healthy people who got COVID and said it just knocked them down – and for some, those infections were breakthrough infections, occurring despite a COVID vaccination. Imagine how severe the cases could have been without the vaccine.
But look at where we are today vs. a year ago.
Cases are down in Yuma County, to the point that the COVID-19 transmission level dropped from substantial to medium this week. And local health officials were optimistic that if this trend in Yuma County continues, we may soon find ourselves moved down to the low tier – which is amazing.
Things are even looking up at Yuma Regional Medical Center. An update from the hospital noted that there were 13 people hospitalized Wednesday from COVID-19 – a dramatic drop. And since the start of the pandemic, 4,220 COVID patients have been discharged from YRMC, which is also remarkable.
The unfortunate reality is COVID will likely never go away entirely. New variants are always a risk, and cases can resurge.
But now, we have knowledge that was lacking in March 2020 on how to protect ourselves. And we have tools in place to help us deal with it, including effective treatments and vaccinations – all of which have made a tremendous difference.
We’re thankful for the progress forward on COVID-19, and that we live in an era of science that saves lives.
And we’re also thankful, as always, for our front-line health workers. This has been a brutal journey, and we appreciate all that you’ve done to ensure the best possible care for Yumans!