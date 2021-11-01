Part of the newspaper’s mission is to serve the community and shine a light on areas of need, in an effort to connect those needs with available resources.
It’s an important role of a community newspaper, and one that can truly make a difference.
We regularly hear from readers who donated to a family in need after seeing it in the Sun, or who attended a fundraiser for a local nonprofit organization after we highlighted it in the paper.
Recently, however, we decided to take those efforts a step further.
During the month of October, the Yuma Sun asked readers to help us support the efforts of Safe House, and we collected donations to help the domestic violence shelter in serving its clients.
We had a terrific response from our readers and staff alike, and last week, we were able to take several bags and boxes of donations to Safe House. Toiletries, new packages of kids’ socks and underwear, gently used clothing, soap and more – it was amazing to see the generosity.
Now, we’ve moved on to November, and we’re supporting another charitable organization in town – Crossroads Mission. We know that in Yuma County, the need can be tremendous, especially in the winter months.
Crossroads’ kitchen is a hub of activity daily from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to its website. Over 400 meals are cooked and served daily to program participants, overnight guests and those in need. The agency notes that for some homeless men, women and children, that meal at Crossroads is their only meal of the day. Others might have a home, but can’t make ends meet.
“All meals at Crossroads Mission are open to everyone staying at Crossroads Mission and also to the general public. Anyone can come eat with us,” the organization notes.
Feeding Yuma’s hungry is no small task – but it’s one task with which we can help!
Throughout the month of November, the Yuma Sun will collect donations of non-perishable food items, which can be dropped off at our offices, located at 2055 S. Arizona Ave. We’ll deliver the donations to Crossroads on Nov. 19, so they can be used for Thanksgiving or during the month of December.
Please join us in this effort to help make a difference in Yuma, one meal at a time!
And as always, readers, thank you for your support!