When it comes to forecasting flu season, there is no crystal ball to predict how bad – or mild – the season will be.
Oftentimes, the U.S. will look to the Southern Hemisphere to get some clues, and this year, the prognosis isn’t great.
According to AARP, Australia had its worst flu season in five years this year, which came unexpectedly early, spiking two or three months before the country’s usual peak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that right now, seasonal flu activity is low in the U.S., but there are signs that activity is beginning to increase.
Americans often discount the flu, but it can be a dangerous illness, especially to those ages 65 and older, young children, pregnant women and those with health conditions such as lung and heart diseases, the CDC notes.
Symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. Some also experience vomiting and diarrhea, the CDC reports. In some cases, the flu can be fatal.
We’ve had a bit of a break from the flu, thanks to masking, hand sanitizing and social distancing sparked by COVID.
An expert interviewed by PBS, Dr. Jason Newland, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, warned, “This year we will have a true influenza season like we saw before the pandemic.”
However, there’s some good news on the flu front.
The CDC notes that flu vaccines have been updated for the 2022-2023 season.
The recommendation is people get their flu vaccinations by the end of October, to give the vaccine time to build effectiveness in your system, which takes about two weeks, according to the CDC. Time is ticking – we’re already rolling right into the middle of October, Yuma.
You can get your latest COVID booster at the same time, giving you full protection going into the holiday months.
And ultimately, the goal is to see a healthy Yuma County through the holidays and beyond. Readers, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet – or your COVID booster – make those appointments today.
