The bad climate news just keeps coming.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently released its seasonal outlook, and found there was no relief ahead for the megadrought in the West – including in Arizona, the Associated Press reports.
“Spring is likely to be hotter than normal in most states and drier as well for much of the West, NOAA meteorologists said. They said the high heat and drought will fuel each other as the lack of rain makes it hotter, intensifying dry conditions,” the AP noted.
That’s not great news for us, readers.
The forecast is for the months of April, May and June, a time when Yuma would generally be heating up.
In April, our average high temperature is 87 degrees, climbing to 94 in May and then 103 in June, according to the National Weather Service.
We also don’t get much rain in that window, at least according to our averages: 0.14 inches in April, 0.06 in May and 0.01 inches in June, the National Weather Service notes.
However, we don’t want to give up a single drop of that rain, nor do we want to see our high temperatures climb any higher.
And we also have to consider that this forecast impacts most of the West, where heat, drought and lack of precipitation have taken quite the toll.
NOAA said the forecast for this spring could “set the stage for more heat waves” in impacted areas, the AP reports.
“The more than 20-year megadrought gripping the West is the worst in 1,200 years and is stoked by human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, studies have found,” the AP notes.
Every month that passes without some sort of relief for the West will impact Yuma County long-term, because as drought continues, efforts will intensify by other states to gain access to more Colorado River water. And, readers, that river is a critical resource to Yuma County, from day to day life to farming and more.
Our farmers have been keeping an eye on the water situation for years, continually trying new methods and techniques to curb water usage in the fields, and their innovative spirit is blazing new trails for farming.
But, readers, if we lost access to our water – or worse yet, if the water was simply gone, the effects here would be devastating.
Each year, the prognosis gets worse, and we see the effects of climate change deepening. What will it take for America as a whole to take this issue seriously?