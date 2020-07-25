Ever wondered what the most beautiful natural wonder is in the state of Arizona?
According to a recent report in USA Today, that honor falls to The Wave, “a sandstone rock formation located in the Coyote Buttes north area on the Utah- Arizona border.”
USA Today notes that it’s one of the most photographed sites in the country – but getting there requires a 3-mile hike and a permit.
The iconic spot was picked as part of a list of beautiful natural wonders in every state, as determined by 24/7 Tempo. That organization made its choices “after reviewing dozens of travel guides, encyclopedia articles and photography collections,” USA Today notes.
Other honorees include Lake Tahoe in California, White Sands National Monument in New Mexico and Niagara Falls in New York.
Without question, The Wave is a beautiful geological wonder.
But is it really the most beautiful in the state?
Google “Arizona’s natural wonders,” and a variety of amazing options appear: the Petrified Forest, Rainbow Bridge, Saguaro National Park, Organ Pipe, Glen Canyon, Slide Rock, Antelope Canyon, Havasupai Falls and Tonto Natural Bridge, just to name a few more well-known options.
And then, of course, there’s the Grand Canyon, which is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, stretching 227 miles long.
Of course, we are a bit partial to the beauty that can be found here in Yuma.
The Colorado River winding through the desert is simply stunning. The contrast of the river and lush green growth on both sides against the desert rock formations is amazing, especially at sunset in the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge. It’s a vibrant tableau bursting with life.
We are blessed in Yuma County to have spectacular sunrises and sunsets nearly every day, bathing our cities in amazing light and casting a purple glow over our mountains.
And when the desert blooms in the spring, the blossoms on the cactus and the array of colors on the ground are breathtaking.
We can understand how The Wave can be captivating – it too is quite lovely.
But it’s hard to beat the desert beauty we find here at home!
What do you think, readers? What natural wonder in Arizona do you think is most beautiful? Let us know – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.