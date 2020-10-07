Have you registered to vote yet? If not, you just got a bonus opportunity to do so.
U.S. District Court Judge Steven Logan ruled on Monday that “the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travel and gathering imposed by Gov. Doug Ducey made it difficult for some groups to fulfill their goals of getting more people to register to vote,” according to Capitol Media Services.
As a result, he directed Arizona’s 15 county recorders to accept all voter registration applications received by 5 p.m. Oct. 23 – essentially granting an extension this year to register to vote.
The judge also questioned the state’s policy, which currently sets the registration cutoff as 29 days before the election – this year landing on Oct. 5. Logan noted that 31 other states have later voter deadlines than Arizona, with some allowing people to register right up to Election Day, Capitol Media Services reports.
For people who are already registered to vote, this doesn’t impact them.
But for people who have yet to register, there is now a chance to still do so.
One might argue that people have had all year to register, but this has been, without question, a weird year. We’ve faced COVID-19 and its restrictions, which have limited travel. People have been conscientiously spending time at home and not out and about.
One might think, “well, that’s the perfect time to go online and register,” and the ability to go online and do so is amazing. However, it does have its challenges, because in Arizona, not everyone has access to the internet, as Logan pointed out.
“This court acknowledges the efforts made by the secretary and the state to make voter registration easier,’’ he wrote.
“The court is also cognizant of the large population of Arizona that lacks access to the internet,’’ Logan continued. “Registering to vote has never been easier for some, though others are not so fortunate.’’
Ultimately, elections are about Americans casting a vote and weighing in on who will represent their interests at a local, state and federal level, while also weighing in on propositions that will shape the state going forward.
Every vote and every voice matters – but to be heard, each American must first register to vote.
In a year impacted by challenges and unusual circumstances, it makes sense to extend the deadline this year, and allowing Arizonans a chance to register. Hopefully, people will take advantage of it, and take the political process seriously.
What do you think, readers? Was the judge right to extend the deadline to register to vote or no? Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.