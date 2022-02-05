What goes up inevitably must come down again, right?
That appears to be the situation with new cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County, at least on the surface.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the number of new cases reported was 299.
And look at the rest of these daily new case numbers:
• Feb. 3: 143
• Feb. 2: 145
• Feb. 1: 251
It’s a significant, sudden drop, when you consider the numbers just a few days prior:
• Jan. 31: 535
• Jan. 30: 354
• Jan. 29 – 577
We’re cautiously optimistic about the new numbers, but we’re also aware that it’s a bit too soon to celebrate.
Instead, we have to consider an interview this week with Dr. Wilma Wooten, who is San Diego County’s public health officer.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the number of new cases in their region “continues to run significantly lower than it has recently.” New case totals from Sunday-Tuesday remained under 3,000, a major drop compared with recent totals that exceeded 10,000 per day.
However, Wooten raises an interesting point.
Lower new-case totals can be a bit misleading because people are turning to home tests – and those are not reported or included in health statistics, the Union-Tribune reports.
“Virus activity in the region is likely a lot higher than confirmed cases reflect, so people should continue to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Wooten said.
That’s important news, readers, especially with the free COVID test kits arriving at homes across the U.S. last week. Why go get a test at a health institution if you have testing capabilities at home?
At-home testing kits have always been a variable, but previously, they were either hard to find or expensive. The Biden Administration removed the cost barrier by sending them directly to homes, which is great – but it does increase the chances that people will simply test at home, rather than doing so at a reporting site.
Readers, right now, we know COVID is still in our community, and it’s doubtful it will vanish any time soon. Hopefully, this drop in new cases continues, and is a true reflection of what’s happening here in Yuma County.
But in the meantime, please continue to take precautions, and stay safe out there, readers!