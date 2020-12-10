Well, readers, it’s tough to find something new to say about COVID-19.
We’re failing on this front across the nation, and Yuma County is no exception.
Words might not have an impact anymore – after all, we’ve heard the same message for the last nine months.
So let’s consider some numbers, shall we?
• In a five-day window, the U.S. case tally climbed to 15 million from 14 million – an increase of 1 million cases. In just five days. This week, readers. For perspective, Marketwatch notes it took six days to get from 13 million to 14 million. At the start of the outbreak, it took 98 days to go from 1 case (Jan. 21) to 1 million (April 28)
• On Tuesday alone, nationwide, at least 2,597 people died of COVID-19. For a scale perspective of sorts, the Pearl Harbor attack by Japan killed 2,403 people – COVID passed that total in a single day.
• In Yuma County, there have been 20,788 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 415 deaths.
And, readers, it’s been a while since we looked at the zip code data, so let’s see where those cases are in Yuma County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services:
• Gadsden/85336: 668
• Roll/85347: 18
• San Luis/85349: 1,369
• Somerton/85350: 6,429
• Tacna/85352: 23
• Wellton/85356: 248
• Yuma/85364: 7,396
• Yuma/85365: 3,582
• Foothills/85367: 984
Here’s the breakdown of cases by age group in Yuma County:
• Younger than 20 years old: 3,063
• 20-44 years: 9,350
• 45-54 years: 3,197
• 55-64 years: 2,621
• 65 years and older: 2,556
• Unknown: 1
Of our Yuma County cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reports that 22% of these cases had a chronic medical condition, which includes diabetes, cardiac disease or chronic pulmonary disease, and 28% were high risk, which can include people over the age of 65 or those who have more than one chronic medical condition.
There have been 7,081 deaths due to COVID-19 in Arizona, which includes 415 here in Yuma County. The state does not offer a county-by-county demographic breakdown for the deaths, but does break out the ages on a statewide level.
• Under age 20: 11
• 20-44: 384
• 45-54: 475
• 55-64: 1,106
• 65+: 5,102 – 72% of the deaths
• Null: 3
And while the individual places have not been identified, the state also breaks down cases found in congregate settings – and provides some county-specific information.
In Yuma County, there have been 46 congregate settings with confirmed COVID-19 cases:
• Childcare/Daycare/School: 16
• Workplace: 10
• Assisted Living: 6
• Other: 4
• Long-Term Care Facility: 4
• Prison/Detention Center: 3
• Rehab Facililty: 2
• Religious Facility: 1
Readers, the numbers are pretty compelling. Do your part, and be safe out there, Yuma.