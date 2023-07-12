Do you have Powerball fever, readers?
If so, you aren’t alone. On Tuesday morning, the jackpot was up to $725 million after no one picked all six winning numbers July 10.
Powerball was last won in April, so that pot has been rolling along for some time – 35 consecutive drawings, officials report.
To win the whole jackpot, players have to pick five white balls and one red ball – the Powerball – successfully, for a total of six numbers.
People have come close to winning. In Monday’s drawing, two tickets were sold that matched all five white balls (2, 24, 34, 53, 58). One ticket, sold in California, yielded a $1 million prize. A ticket sold in Iowa included the Power Play feature, which doubled the prize to $2 million. But neither had the magical red ball.
Powerball is drawn again tonight.
If a player matches all six numbers during the drawing, they’ll have the option to win $725 million paid out over 30 years, or they can take a cash lump sum option of $366.2 million, lottery officials note. Both options are before taxes.
The jackpot tonight is expected to be the seventh largest payout in the lottery’s history, officials said.
It only costs $2 to play – but is it worth it?
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million – so our “Magic 8-Ball” says the outlook is not so good.
Imagine what you could do with the money, though.
That jackpot could buy a nice beach home in San Diego … or pretty much anywhere else in the world – or cars, vacations, gifts and adventures galore. In Yuma, one could stretch that kind of money to infinity – it’s a life-changing sum of money.
It’s fun to dream about it, even if the odds of winning are exceptionally small.
The Yuma Sun’s office pool has been playing the really big jackpots for years, and so far, we’ve struck out. But hope springs eternal … so it’s very likely we’ll toss our $2 in the ring again tonight.
To all those Powerball fans out there, we hope the odds are with you!
