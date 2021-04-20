The oldest living American passed away on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.
CNN reports that Hester Ford was at least 115 years and 245 days old at the time of her death, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which had verified her as the oldest living American in 2019. However, according to her family, she was born Aug. 15, 1904, which would make her 116 years old.
Either way, regardless of which age is correct, it’s amazing to think of living to such an incredible age.
Ford, when asked the secret to her longevity, once said, “I just live right, all I know,” the Associated Press reports.
And live right she did, living on her own until the age of 108. After a fall, family members moved in to help care for her, and she stayed in her home until her death.
Her family said her routine involved breakfast with half a banana, a trip outside for fresh air, and sitting in her recliner looking at family photos and doing puzzles, the AP reports.
She had 12 children, 68 grandchildren, 125 great-grandchildren and at least 120 great-great grandchildren.
The Gerontology Research Group tracks supercentenarians, those people like Ford who live over 110 years.
The current list includes 20 people worldwide, all women.
Kane Tanaka of Japan is the oldest person in the world, at 118 years, 107 days (as of Monday, April 19).
The oldest American woman is Thelma Sutcliffe, at 114 years, 200 days. She was born Oct. 1, 1906, and currently lives in Nebraska.
According to a U.S. Census Bureau report, the number of centenarians – people age 100 or older – grew in the United States from over 53,000 in 2010 to over 90,000 in 2020. And because of the Baby Boomer population, that number is expected to continue to grow. One PBS report from January 2020 estimates that by 2060, there will be over 603,000 people over 100.
But we should also note that in the U.S. in 2020, our life expectancy actually declined.
The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) reports that life expectancy in the U.S. declined the first half of 2020 due to two factors: COVID-19 and a surge in drug overdose deaths.
“Life expectancy at birth for the total U.S. population was 77.8 years – a decline of 1 year from 78.8 in 2019. For males, the life expectancy at birth was 75.1 – a decline of 1.2 years from 2019. For females, life expectancy declined to 80.5 years, a 0.9 year decrease from 2019,” NPR reports.
While the NCHS report is disheartening, we are encouraged by the example set by Ford. Imagine all that she saw in her lifetime – two global pandemics, 21 U.S. presidents starting with Theodore Roosevelt, countless social movements and changes and more.
In a statement, her family noted, “Her light shined beyond her local area and she lived beyond a century with memories containing real life experience of over 100 years. She not only represented the advancement of our family but of the Black African American race and culture in our country. She was a reminder of how far we have come as people on this earth.”
What an amazing tribute. Regardless of how long we live, having such an impact on others is something for which we should all strive.