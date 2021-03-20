For America, March is a month of somber COVID-19 remembrances as we mark the one year anniversary of this pandemic.
Many look to March 11, 2020, as the first major milestone, which is the date the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 was officially a pandemic.
And then there was March 16, 2020, when Gov. Doug Ducey ordered Arizona schools closed statewide – the first action that really made waves here in Yuma.
But it wasn’t until March 20, 2020, that COVID-19 was officially found in Yuma County, when officials announced the first presumptive positive case for the illness here. The case tested positive in a lab, and officials made the announcement while awaiting final confirmation. The patient was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and had been traveling, and that patient’s roommate was later identified as another presumptive positive case.
That date, one year ago today, marked the beginning of our fight here in Yuma County against COVID-19.
The first presumptive positive case in Yuma County to come from outside MCAS was announced just a few days later, on March 23. The patient was a student at Arizona Western College.
By the end of March, 12 people had been confirmed as positive in Yuma County, and six patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Soon, announcements of positive cases would become a daily occurrence. And on March 31, Ducey issued a stay-at-home order.
On April 12, the first death due to COVID-19 occurred in Yuma County. The patient was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions. At this point, Yuma County had reported 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
In the last year, COVID-19 has taken a toll here, with over 36,600 positive cases reported in Yuma County and 811 deaths.
We’ve turned a corner lately, with a significant drop in new cases.
But it’s uncertain whether or not we can hold that case number down. Until more vaccinations are rolled out in Yuma County and larger populations receive the vaccine, mitigation measures are still necessary to prevent another surge in new cases.
Stay strong, Yuma, and please, continue to wear your masks. It’s been a tough year, but we’re making tremendous strides in this fight against COVID-19, and we’ve come too far to slide back now.