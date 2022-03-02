The current “Jeopardy!” champion took a courageous step this week, and it’s one that could help encourage a national conversation.
Christine Whelchel appeared on the show with her short natural hair after wearing a wig for her first few appearances.
Whelchel is a breast cancer survivor, and said she wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like.
Whelchel took the test to get on the show just a few weeks after learning of her cancer diagnosis in March 2021.
She got her “Jeopardy!” audition the night before her surgery in May.
Imagine the stress of a breast cancer diagnosis, and a surgery and treatment looming over your head. Then imagine having to set all of that aside, mentally, to walk into “Jeopardy!” for an audition … knowing that the next day, you were going in for breast cancer surgery.
That takes an astounding amount of mental strength and fortitude.
Whelchel made it on the show, and as of Monday night, she had won four games in a row for over $73,000 in winnings.
In talking with host Ken Jennings, she noted, “After the winnings, I decided that I didn’t need to hide behind a wig anymore and I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like.”
As a nation, we’ve gotten better about talking about cancer in general, although oftentimes, those conversations don’t happen until someone we love is impacted by the disease.
It’s as if we need a springboard to discuss such a scary topic.
And when someone is going through cancer treatment, it can be a challenging topic to discuss openly. That diagnosis alone can be a lonely, terrifying road to travel, the treatments can be brutal, and once one makes it to the other side, the recovery remains – and that too is a tough process. One might assume that once the cancer is gone, all is well, but oftentimes, there’s still much healing to be done.
Looking at breast cancer alone, The American Cancer Society estimates that approximately 43,250 women will die from the illness in 2022, which impacts over 200,000 women in the U.S. a year.
But thanks to detection and treatments, there are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors living in the U.S. today – and that’s worth celebrating.
Welchel’s openness to share her experience on a national platform is to be applauded. And hopefully, it serves as that springboard to encourage others to discuss it too.