As of Monday, police in Oregon can no longer arrest people for possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, methadone, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone, MDMA or other drugs, the Associated Press reported, after a ballot measure that decriminalized such drugs took effect.
It’s not a blank slate to possess such items, however.
Now, those found in possession of such drugs instead face a $100 fine or a health assessment that could lead to addiction counseling.
The goal is to shift the focus to treatment – not criminalization, with an emphasis on addiction recovery centers. Those centers will be funded by tax revenue from the state’s legalized marijuana industry, AP reports.
“After decriminalization, about 3,700 fewer Oregonians per year will be convicted of felony or misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, according to estimates by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. The measure will also likely lead to significant reductions in racial and ethnic disparities in convictions and arrests, the state commission said,” the AP reports.
Portugal did something similar in 2000 – and saw no surge in drug use. Instead, drug deaths dropped while the number of people treated for addiction increased 20%, the AP reports.
It will be interesting to see if Oregon accomplishes something similar.
The U.S. is struggling when it comes to drug abuse and addiction.
In the U.S. in 2018, for example, there were 1,429,299 people arrested for drug possession, despite the fact that annually, the U.S. spends $47 billion a year on the war on drugs, the Drug Policy Alliance reports.
Maybe it’s time to try a different approach.
Oregon’s tactic is a major shift, focusing on treatment rather than punishment. But perhaps that’s what is needed to truly make a difference. It’s certainly worth watching.
