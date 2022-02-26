The images and videos emerging from Ukraine this week are heart-breaking, as thousands of people flee the country amid the Russian invasion.
The Associated Press reports that most were women, children and the elderly, as Ukraine’s president Thursday banned men of military age from leaving the country.
Officials in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova are mobilizing to receive the Ukrainians, the AP noted, providing food, shelter and legal help, while at the same time easing their normal border procedures.
As of Friday morning, the U.N.’s refugee agency, UNHCR, estimated that more than 100,000 people have left their homes in Ukraine, and that up to 4 million people may flee to other countries if the situation escalates, the AP reports.
Readers, this is a humanitarian crisis, and it leaves many people wondering what they can do to help a situation so far away.
The Yuma Sun did some research to see what organizations are already providing support. Here are a few that we found so far:
• UNICEF: The organization is already in Ukraine, providing support to children and families under threat. You can learn more or donate at unisefusa.org – the information on Ukraine efforts is about halfway down the page.
• International Committee of the Red Cross: The Red Cross is delivering water to impacted cities and hospitals. A message from the organization’s president, Peter Maurer, says that as security situations allow, team will work to “repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities with medicines and equipment, and support families with food and hygiene items.” You can learn more or donate to efforts at ICRC.org.
• United Help Ukraine: This nonprofit group distributes medical supplies, food, humanitarian aid and donations to both refugees and people still in Ukraine. Learn more at UnitedHelpUkraine.org.
Readers, we understand the desire to help, and in fact, those efforts to help others are a point of pride here in Yuma. But we do want to offer a word of caution beforehand. As the crisis in Ukraine unfolds, so too does the potential for scam artists to take advantage of the kindness of others.
So before you donate, please do your research. Visit CharityNavigator.org, and make sure that your potential organization is legitimate.
Charity Navigator evaluates charities based on two categories: their financial health and their accountability and transparency. Charity Navigator says the goal to show potential donors “how efficiently we believe a charity will use their support today, how well it has sustained its programs and services over time and their level of commitment to good governance, best practices and openness with information.”
That in turn can help you choose where to donate, in the hopes that your donation has the biggest possible impact on your intended target. And, it also helps donors avoid potential scams.
Ukraine is already listed on the site under the Hot Topics tab – click there to find organizations directly helping.