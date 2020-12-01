Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com released the Word of 2020 this week, and it’s an easy word to guess.
“Pandemic” has dominated our lives since March, right up there with “asymptomatic,” “quarantine” and “coronavirus,” Merriam-Webster notes.
But “pandemic” by far took the lead. In fact, on the day that the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic, searches for “pandemic” spiked 115,806% compared to the same day in 2019, Merriam-Webster notes.
Since that moment, the company notes that the word has stayed near the top of its word list for the last 10 months.
Dictionary.com noted there were several other words or phrases that rose to prominence this year, including social distancing, flatten the curve, furlough and herd immunity.
Merriam-Webster’s top 11 words of 2020 also include coronavirus, defund, mamba, kraken, quarantine, antebellum, schadenfreude, asymptomatic, irregardless, icon and malarkey
But without question, “pandemic” has been the word of choice for 2020.
Merriam-Webster notes, “pandemic is the word that has connected the worldwide medical emergency to the political response and to our personal experience of it all.”
Dictionary.com, meanwhile, notes that pandemic is defined as“a disease prevalent throughout an entire country, continent, or the whole world,” yet “the loss of life and livelihood caused by the COVID-19 pandemic defies definition.”
We have to agree: pandemic is the word of the year, but it isn’t without some degree of sadness. This has been a shared global experience, one that has been painful. People have lost their lives, their homes and their livelihoods both in Yuma and around the world, thanks to this pandemic.
And while there have been moments of solidarity, frankly, we’re all ready for this to be in our rearview mirrors.
But readers, we’re curious. Is pandemic your choice for the top word of 2020, or is there another you would find to be more appropriate? Let us know. Share your thoughts online at www.YumaSun.com, or send in a letter to the editor at letters@yumasun.com.