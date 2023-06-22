Much of parenting revolves around creating safety nets for our children.
As they learn to crawl and walk, we “baby-proof” our homes, keeping them out of dangerous cabinets and blocking their access to electrical outlets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Much of parenting revolves around creating safety nets for our children.
As they learn to crawl and walk, we “baby-proof” our homes, keeping them out of dangerous cabinets and blocking their access to electrical outlets.
As they get older, we hold their hands while they cross the street, and teach them to look both ways before doing so.
As they get more adventurous, we take them to the park, and help them understand how to play well with others – and if they fall and scrape their knees, we’re there to comfort them.
As their emotions grow and evolve, we are there to help them navigate their feelings, to make smart choices, and to develop appropriate behaviors and responses.
Each of these actions – and so many more – is a safety net of sorts, providing a sturdy launch pad for our children from which they explore the world and become adults.
At a recent forum at Yuma City Hall to discuss the dangers of fentanyl in our community, one of the speakers suggested another safety net for our children – and it’s a great idea on a variety of levels.
Sgt. Maciel Moreno of the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas urged parents and community members to “talk early, talk often” about the dangers of fentanyl. Parents and community members should first learn about the drug, the signs of an overdose and available resources. They should ask children what they know about fentanyl and warn them about fake pills sold online or shared at parties – all of which are steps we’ve heard and discussed before.
It’s the last step Moreno mentioned that really bears repeating: Parents should sit with their children and establish a rescue plan if they find themselves in a dangerous situation.
For the rescue plan to work, parents need to refrain from getting mad at kids for being at a party where drugs are available and instead thank kids for trusting them and asking to be picked up.
Readers – this is something every parent should do with their kids, and it applies to more than just fentanyl. It is not out of the realm of possibility here in Yuma County for a teenager to go to a party. And perhaps there’s alcohol at that party, and the friend who drove your teen to the party decides to drink.
Do you want your teen to get back in the car, or to call you for a ride home? Having a rescue plan in place – an opportunity to call home for a ride to get out of a dangerous moment without fear of anger from the parent – can quite literally save your teen’s life.
Parents, sit down with your kids and create this safety net for them. Help them get out of a scary moment, and be their SOS. We don’t want to see another life lost.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.