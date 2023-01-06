We can’t believe we have to say this, but if you have marijuana-laced food in the house, be sure to keep it out of the hands of children.
It seems like common sense. If you have kids at home, and you have marijuana products, you would think that keeping said products up and out of sight would be a top priority.
But according to a new study, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
The Associated Press reports, “More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021, climbing from about 200 to more than 3,000 per year.
“Nearly a quarter of the children wound up hospitalized, some seriously ill, according to a new analysis in the journal Pediatrics.”
CNN notes it was an increase of 1,375%, which is just unacceptable.
Even more unsettling? Dr. Marit Tweet, who led the study, noted these are just the reported cases.
In the U.S., 37 states allow medical marijuana and 21 states allow adult recreational use, the AP reports.
Arizona allows both medical and recreational use. Proposition 207 legalized recreational usage here in 2020, which passed with 60% of the vote.
Look, we’re not here to judge. If you want to partake in legalized marijuana, that’s entirely your call. But be smart about it. Don’t leave it out for kids to get into.
Marijuana edibles come in candy forms that look an awful lot like traditional candies. How is a young child to distinguish between gummy bears made traditionally, and gummy bears laced with marijuana?
The study found that more than half the children were toddlers between the ages of 2 and 3, and more than 90% got the edibles at home, the AP reports.
About 8% of the children impacted were admitted to critical care units, most often with depressed breathing or coma, AP notes. Drowsiness, breathing problems, fast heart rate and vomiting were the most common symptoms.
Experts noted that marijuana-laced products should be treated like medications, and packaged in containers that are hard for children to open. They also suggested that such products should come in plain or opaque white packaging, CNN notes.
And those are great suggestions.
But ultimately, the responsibility comes down to parents. Be aware of what you have in your home, and make sure that children can’t access these products.
To a toddler, a gummy bear is a gummy bear – they don’t know the dangers of a marijuana-laced product.
It’s up to parents to be responsible. Please do so, and keep your kids safe.