If you are a fan of sidewalks, there’s a new law in Arizona that should have you celebrating.
Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed a bill that makes it a crime to park a vehicle over a sidewalk, if it prohibits a wheelchair from passing.
According to the Associated Press, it was already illegal in Arizona to park on a sidewalk. But now, even partially blocking the sidewalk is against the law.
House Bill 2395 was sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Longdon of Phoenix, who uses a wheelchair after a drive-by shooting in 2004 left her paralyzed, the AP reports.
Longdon noted that one of the biggest issues stems from pickup drivers with trailer hitches, who then back into parking spaces and the truck and hitch block a large part of the sidewalk, the AP notes.
Under the new law, the sidewalk must be clear enough to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines – which in most cases require 5 feet of clearance, the AP reports.
Yuma County has a LOT of pickup trucks driving around, many of which have hitches on the back. We don’t have enough evidence to declare the county the official pickup truck capitol of the U.S., but we can say with certainty that drivers here love their trucks.
But when it comes to parking considerately, pickup drivers aren’t the only ones at fault.
People often park on sidewalks, or encroaching upon the sidewalks, forcing pedestrian traffic out into the street. Or, the pedestrian has to weave in between the “car maze” extending from the driveway down to the road, which never feels safe, and can be impossible with a wheelchair or stroller.
And trailer hitches are a bit of a devil as it is. When a truck backs into a parking spot, and that hitch is hovering over the sidewalk, it can be a sudden ankle or shin buster to a person walking down said sidewalk. It’s almost as if hitches have magical invisibility powers until “WHAM!” – the hitch connects with the unsuspecting limb of a slightly distracted walker.
It’s common courtesy to not block the sidewalk – whether it’s a truck, car or even your trash and recycling containers. But when it comes to parking vehicles, it’s illegal. Be aware drivers – because the fine is $250.
