We love to see when advocacy efforts gain momentum and success in Yuma.
Isaac and Alexis Liggett are a great example.
When the Liggetts want to take their son to play at the park, they have to drive three hours to do so.
Their son is wheelchair-bound, and there are no inclusive playground options here in Yuma to meet his needs.
The Liggetts note that most wheelchair users are most comfortable – and safest – when they are in their wheelchairs.
So the Liggetts took action, researching inclusive playground options before approaching the City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department.
Now, efforts are underway to make this equipment a reality here in Yuma.
It’s an expensive undertaking. The City of Yuma notes that inclusive play spaces can cost 75% more than a traditional play space, which includes the equipment, surface and additional American Disability Act parking facilities.
The city’s Parks and Recreation team is applying for grants as well as working on the budget going forward to add inclusive play pieces.
However, this is a cause behind which the community can rally.
People and businesses can donate directly to the inclusive playground project. Or, they can sponsor specific equipment, which includes a permanent plaque.
Yumans can also provide non-monetary contributes to support the project, such as publicity, marketing or materials.
Readers, we firmly believe that every child should have a chance to play at the park. Children with unique needs are now one step closer to that becoming a reality here in Yuma.
To learn more about ways to help, visit yumaaz.gov/government/parks-recreation/inclusive-play-project.
