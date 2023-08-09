If there’s a takeaway from the SYDCOL situation in Yuma County, it’s this: your voice can make a difference.
SYDCOL Waste Management applied for a special use permit that would have allowed the company to consolidate hazardous waste and transport it out of Yuma County.
The request drew the ire of residents and community officials alike.
Nearly 4,500 people signed an online petition in opposition to the permit, and several government officials and first responders spoke out against it, citing the proximity to residential areas, agricultural sites, athletic fields and shopping centers.
On Friday, SYDCOL withdrew its request for the permit. No reason was given.
However, the permit was on the agenda for the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, and the supervisors allowed residents to still comment on the matter before addressing the issue themselves.
Supervisors Chairman Martin Porchas thanked the community for coming together, noting he was concerned Arizona would become a “dumping ground” for California.
He encouraged residents to continue their activism, noting, “Start paying attention and letting your representatives know that we are not a dumping ground.”
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi echoed that sentiment, stating, “We need your help, and we need you to continue to be diligent … if we work together like we did on this project, we will keep Yuma County the Yuma County that we know and love.”
As did Supervisor Darren Simmons, who noted he had received countless emails and texts from the community on the permit request.
“We need to hear from our constituents as to how they feel about different issues,” Simmons noted.
“Countywide, we need to get the community involved because you’re our eyes and ears out there.”
And readers, the supervisors have a point.
If they don’t know there’s a problem, how can they address it?
Change happens when people take action. But that can’t begin until concerns are raised. And that doesn’t mean complaining about a problem to your neighbor. It means taking the initiative to reach out to your elected officials and get the ball rolling, letting them know there’s a need for action.
Maybe you don’t like pending legislation – perhaps it will impact your way of life, or perhaps there’s a pending permit that is causing you worries, such as in the case of SYDCOL.
Or maybe you have an issue in your neighborhood that needs attention, or you drive by a problem on the road every day. Change doesn’t happen without action – and it starts with you.
The SYDCOL situation is a reminder of the power of the people. When we use our voices, when we reach out to our officials, we truly can make a difference. And that process can begin with just one person.