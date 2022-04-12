If you’ve got a pet or two in your home, Monday was a special day indeed. Every April 11 is National Pet Day, celebrating the joy pets bring to humans while at the same time calling attention to the pets waiting to be adopted in shelters, NationalToday.com reports.
It probably comes as no surprise that dogs and cats are the most popular pets in the U.S.
According to World Atlas, dogs are the absolute tops, with almost 50 million households owning at least one dog – in fact, on average, a dog owner has 1.7 dogs per household.
The most popular registered breed in the U.S. is the Labrador retriever, at least in 2021, according to the American Kennel Club. Experts told the Today Show that the dog’s popularity is due to the fact that they are great with kids, active, smart and well-adjusted.
Just over 30 million households have at least one cat, with cat owners having on average 2.2 cats, World Atlas reports.
Fish take third place on the list of most popular pets, World Atlas notes, with an estimated 1,047,500 households owning fish.
Rounding out the top 10 most popular pets, NationalToday.com notes, are 4) birds, 5) hamsters/gerbils/mice, 6) horses, 7) snakes, 8) guinea pigs, 9) lizards and 10) tarantulas.
Most pets are a member of the family – at least in 80% of homes, the Humane Society of the United States notes. And 17% of pet-owners consider their pets to be pets or companions, the HSUS notes.
In honor of National Pet Day on Monday, USA Today turned to Google Trends to find out what the most searched pets were by state, excluding cats and dogs, focusing instead on guinea pigs, chinchillas, bearded dragons, sugar gliders and hamsters.
In Arizona, the most searched pet was the guinea pig. The HSUS notes guinea pigs are small, gentle and personable – although they often do best when they have the companionship of another guinea pig.
If you are considering getting a pet, it’s worth noting they bring a variety of health benefits to owners. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that pets can increase opportunities to exercise, get outside and socialize. Pets can help manage loneliness and depression by giving us companionship, and pet ownership has been linked to decreased blood pressure, cholesterol levels and triglyceride levels.
Personally, we think every day is National Pet Day – because what’s not to love about having a pet? Pets are amazing companions who often bring joy and peace to their owners – and that’s worth celebrating every day!
What’s your favorite pet, Yuma, and why do you love them? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.