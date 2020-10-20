What do hedgehogs and bearded dragons have in common?
If you guessed “potential salmonella spreaders” – give yourself a pat on the back.
According to CNN, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multistate salmonella outbreak tied to pet bearded dragons and hedgehogs.
The report notes that 32 people in 17 states have been sickened, with about a dozen hospitalizations tied to hedgehogs.
There have been no reported deaths.
As for bearded dragons, 13 people in 8 states have gotten sick, with seven people hospitalized. There have been no reported deaths linked to bearded dragons.
It does, however, bring up a point. Pets can have unusual risks.
According to the CDC, salmonella is a group of bacteria that can live in the intestinal tract of some animals, which in turn can be passed between people and animals.
The CDC offers a list of animals known to commonly spread salmonella to humans, which includes:
• Reptiles, such as turtles, lizards and snakes
• Amphibians, including frogs and toads
• Poultry, such as chicks, chickens, ducklings, ducks, geese and turkeys
• Birds, including parakeets, parrots and wild birds
• Rodents, such as mice, rats, hamsters and guinea pigs
• Small mammals, such as the aforementioned hedgehog
• Farm animals, like goats, calves, cows, sheep and pigs
• Dogs
• Cats
• Horses
That’s right, readers. Dogs and cats can spread salmonella too.
“Animals with salmonella shed the bacteria in their stool which can easily contaminate their body parts (fur, feathers, or scales) and anything in areas where these animals live and roam (terrarium or aquarium, chicken coop, pen or fencing, countertops, sinks, etc.). It is important to know that many animals can carry Salmonella and still appear healthy and clean,” the CDC notes.
So what can you do to stay safe?
Wash your hands any time you handle their bedding, food or water, or if you change their litter.
We’ve been hearing a lot about hand washing this year, and once again, here it is. Washing your hands keeps you safe from germs, viruses and bacteria, including any potential salmonella bacteria from your pets.
Wash up, Yuma – and take good care of your pets!