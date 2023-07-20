Talk to any Phoenix resident, and chances are, they’ll point to Yuma as being the hotter location.
“Yes, it’s hot in Phoenix, but it’s not Yuma hot!” We’ve heard it countless times.
But right now, this heat wave is proving otherwise.
Wednesday morning, Phoenix set an all-time record warm low for the city at 97 degrees, breaking the previous record set of 96 degrees, set on July 15, 2003.
In Yuma, however, the low was 89 degrees – which frankly, isn’t all that great either.
On Tuesday, Phoenix broke another record, marking 22 days over 110+ temperatures so far this year, over the yearly average of 21 – and the National Weather Service predicts more days in the 110s ahead for the city.
It was a record breaking day all over on Tuesday for Phoenix, as the city marked 19 days in a row with temperatures that reached or exceeded 110. The previous record was 18 days set in 1974, nearly 50 years ago.
Tuesday’s high in Phoenix was 118, which was 11 degrees above normal.
Yuma was at 115 – and normal for us would be 107. Hot? Without a doubt. But not as hot.
The record-breaking for Phoenix continued on Wednesday, as the city hit a staggering 119 degrees – the hottest temperature recorded there for June 19. That high mark made it 20 days in a row above 110, and marked the 23rd day this year at 110 or higher.
Temperatures for both cities are forecast to be above 110 for the rest of the week, so there’s no relief in sight.
Both Yuma and Phoenix have been under the Extreme HeatRisk excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service, which is the worst level possible. It’s no picnic for either city right now.
In fact, today, Yuma is predicted to reach 117, and we’re expected to hit 116 on Friday.
Phoenix, meanwhile, is expected to be just a shade cooler, at 116 on both days.
Sunday, both cities have a chance of monsoon storms, which might provide some relief – but Sunday is a long time away.
The truth of the matter is, this heat is dangerous, whether we’re talking weather in Yuma or up in Phoenix.
For both cities, we hope to see some relief soon!
