Pickleball is surging in popularity both in Yuma and across the nation.
But it’s not without its dangers. A new report finds it’s also leading to a spike in injuries.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Pickleball is surging in popularity both in Yuma and across the nation.
But it’s not without its dangers. A new report finds it’s also leading to a spike in injuries.
A new report estimates that “injuries related to pickleball could cost Americans between $250 million and $500 million in medical costs this year, mostly related to wrist and leg sprains and fractures,” CBS News reports.
“Over roughly the last three years the number of recreational players around the U.S. has soared 159%, from 3.5 million in 2019 to 8.9 million in 2022, according to data from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association,” CBS notes.
Of those, senior citizens make up a third of the most avid players – those who play at least eight times a year, CBS reports.
It’s a sport that’s connecting with all ages.
Part of that is because it’s an easy game to play. Two teams of two players play on a court that is about half the size of a badminton setup. Using paddles, the teams volley a small plastic ball that is about the size of a wiffle ball. The team serving is the only one that can score. It’s been described as a combination of ping pong, badminton and tennis – with less running.
In Yuma, several RV parks offer pickleball courts to their residents, and they are often busy. The city of Yuma also just recently opened new courts to the community in March, after converting standalone exhibition tennis courts into four standard pickleball courts to meet the growing demand from residents and visitors alike.
And frankly, that’s the great thing about pickleball.
We need sports that spark enough excitement to get people up and moving, whether they are 17 or 71.
Injuries are a risk for any endeavor. Even a seemingly simple action like walking around the block can lead to a pulled muscle, a twisted ankle or a tendon injury.
We did a quick Google search to see what experts recommend to avoid pickleball injuries.
The responses aren’t surprising.
Doctors recommend stretching before you play – a lot – and then stretch afterward to cool down.
It’s also important to ease into the sport. If you are new to it, get some tips from a coach to learn the right swinging techniques and moves.
Make sure you have the right shoes, and don’t overexert yourself.
These are basic good tips for any sport, but it’s always good to have a reminder.
The last thing we want to do is see people sitting still 24 hours a day – that comes with its own health problems. Pickleball is great because it’s getting people to move and exercise.
Readers, don’t let this report on pickleball injuries deter you. If pickleball is your jam – if it gets you moving – then by all means, get out there!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.