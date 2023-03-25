Once again, readers, it’s time to look to the skies.
Through Thursday, March 30, one will be able to see five planets just after sunset. Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars all are visible in the sky.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Once again, readers, it’s time to look to the skies.
Through Thursday, March 30, one will be able to see five planets just after sunset. Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars all are visible in the sky.
According to LiveScience, Venus and Mars are easy to spot. However, viewers may need to use binoculars or a telescope to find Mercury and Jupiter.
And when it comes to Uranus, binoculars or a telescope are always a requirement, as this planet is “always just beyond naked-eye visibility,” LiveScience reports.
The planets will be visible low on the western horizon, and will move throughout the week, giving viewers a bit of a different show each night as the moon continues to grow progressively brighter.
For example, tonight, “the crescent moon, now 21% lit, will be about a third of the way from Venus to Mars. Point some binoculars just above the northeastern limb of the moon, and you’ll see the many bright stars of the Pleiades open cluster,” LiveScience notes, and lucky viewers will also be able to see as “a skyscraper-sized asteroid zooms between the moon and Earth in a rare, super-close flyby.” To spot this guy, you’ll need a 6-inch telescope or larger.
According to Space.com, Mercury is known as the “elusive planet” because it’s usually hard to spot. But now, it is appearing as a very bright “star” low in the sky to the west after sunset.
And as we head into April, readers, make a note on your calendars for April 15-29, when the Lyrid meteor shower will be visible. Smithsonian Magazine says it’s one of the oldest recorded meteor showers, with observations dating back to 687 B.C.E. It will peak on April 22 – and conditions should be great, with the moon only 6 percent illuminated. During the Lyrids, skywatchers usually see about 18 meteors per hour, but sometimes, there can be as many as 100 an hour – and either way, it’s certainly one of those showers worth checking out!
Yuma County is home to so many spaces where there is a minimum of light pollution. Combine that with skies that are usually cloud-free and warm temperatures and we’ve got terrific conditions for sky gazing.
Imagine trying to do this in the snowy northern reaches of the U.S. or in Canada right now? We’re guessing this time of year, a lot of cool celestial events are missed.
So take advantage of it, readers. Grab those binoculars or a telescope and enjoy the show!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.