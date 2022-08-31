On Monday night, the Yuma Sun newsroom received an email with the subject line, “Push for candidates to be clear on climate.”
By noon Tuesday, we had received the email 74 times, and as we write this editorial, we see it’s arrived a few more times.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
On Monday night, the Yuma Sun newsroom received an email with the subject line, “Push for candidates to be clear on climate.”
By noon Tuesday, we had received the email 74 times, and as we write this editorial, we see it’s arrived a few more times.
The body of the text is almost identical, with the exception of the first line: I’m a concerned citizen/grandmother/mother/father/etc. who fears for my family in a warming world.
The only word that changes is the description of who’s sending it.
The letter then cites statistics on climate change, noting that 72% of Arizona residents believe in the scientific reality of the climate crisis, and 77% think our public schools should be teaching about global warming.
It also notes that Arizona has “lost 1,400,000 acres to wildfires in the past two years. It is in the 27th year of long-term drought.”
The letter closes by asking the newspaper to get clarity from Arizona’s candidates, particularly the Senate, Congressional and governor’s races.
Based on how we’re receiving the letter, it would appear that some entity out there has offered a form letter to its subscribers or followers, and now, those folks are sending it on to us … repeatedly.
Here’s the thing, readers. We appreciate your perspectives, and we welcome your letters to the editor. However, we want to underline a key word here: YOUR.
We know that form letters such as the one we’re receiving today make it super easy to reach out. But we aren’t going to reprint the same letter 74 times.
Instead, we welcome you to send in your own perspectives on climate change – we’d love to hear them, in your own words. Please send them in at letters@yumasun.com.
And if you have specific questions or concepts you’d like us to ask candidates about, we’d love to hear those too.
In fact, early voting begins on Oct. 12 for the Nov. 8 General Election. If there are questions you’d like to see answered by our candidates, send them in to editor@yumasun.com.
In the meantime, if you find yourself tempted to send in a form letter, please know we’ve probably already received it. And we’d much rather hear from you personally!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.