Sigh. Here we go again.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday, at which point it will resort to ‘extraordinary measures’ to avoid default.
According to the Associated Press, Yellen noted her actions will “buy time” until Congress can pass legislation to either raise the country’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority or suspend it again for a period of time.
We didn’t even make it through the first month of the year before a crisis loomed large over Congress.
The issue on the table is how to pay the nation’s bills. Without action by Congress, Yellen’s ability to do so could be exhausted by early June, the New York Times reports.
“Failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans and global financial stability,” Yellen wrote to Congress.
The issue is likely to trigger a “political showdown” between the Republican-controlled House and President Biden and the Democrat lawmakers, AP notes.
Republicans want to reduce the national debt with a cut in spending, the Times reports, noting that Senate Republicans insist increases to the debt limit should be tied to structural spending reform.
“Top Democrats said on Friday that Republicans were threatening to damage an already fragile economy by risking a default,” The Times notes.
As for President Biden? He has said he will refuse to negotiate over the debt limit, and that Congress must vote to raise it with no strings attached, the Times reports.
And here’s an interesting point from the Times. Both White House and Treasury officials have noted that raising the debt limit allows the federal government to spend the money that Congress has already authorized.
So essentially, our elected officials are fighting about spending that was already approved? What a waste of time.
For our 2023, we dreamed of legislative bodies that reached across the aisle for compromise in the best interest of our country and its citizens, from the highest offices in the land right on down the line.
The absolute last thing we need in this country right now is to be plunged into a recession because our lawmakers chose to play chicken with America’s finances.
Do we need spending reform? Absolutely. But we also need a Congress that follows through on its promises. This isn’t the moment to hold the country hostage.
Congress needs to sit down at the table, hash out the details on this issue and move on to meaningful actions – starting with getting a handle on the nation’s debt.
