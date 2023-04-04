If you had to pick the most pressing, important issue facing the United States, what would it be?
According to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, it’s the economy, followed by preserving democracy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you had to pick the most pressing, important issue facing the United States, what would it be?
According to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, it’s the economy, followed by preserving democracy.
Respondents were asked, “From this list, which of the following issues do you feel is the most important facing our country.” Here’s how the overall votes went:
• The Economy: 31%
• Preserving Democracy: 20%
• Health Care: 9%
• Immigration: 8%
• Crime: 7%
• Gun Policy: 6%
• Abortion: 5%
• Education: 4%
The poll was conducted on March 20-23, NPR reports, before the latest school shooting in Nashville, Tenn., March 27. Would that have changed anyone’s perspective on gun policy, education or crime, had the survey’s timing been just slightly different?
Perhaps not. As a nation, we seem to be increasingly desensitized to these shootings, which frankly is terrifying.
And the economy has been a hot topic across the country for years. Inflation has certainly hit Americans right in their wallets – look at the price of eggs, gasoline, and groceries in general. We’re feeling the pinch – and it’s hitting us personally.
NPR reports increasing interest rates are also a factor on the economic side.
Preserving democracy came in second place, with 20% of respondents choosing it. That too we can understand, especially when one looks at polarizing politics and the lack of outreach across the aisle between Democrats and Republicans. It’s a rough climate, and it’s hard to see how we as a country can move forward when our politicians spend their time bickering. And of course, the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is still very fresh, too.
Locally, however, we wonder how people would respond to this same poll. Would the economy and preserving democracy still lead?
Living along the border, immigration is very much a real, tangible issue for our community. We don’t need to see reports on CNN or Fox News about it – it’s a crisis unfolding right here in Yuma County, with ripple effects outward in a variety of ways big and small.
So, readers, we would love to hear from you. Which issue from that list do you feel is the most important one facing our country, and why?
Let us know – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.