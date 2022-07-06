During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a definite shift in how we handled life.
Gone were in-person events and activities, as we switched to safer virtual options to limit our chances of exposure.
But now, with pandemic restrictions mostly gone, Americans appear to be ready to give up those virtual options too.
According to a recent poll by the Association Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, “close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care, have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic is over,” the AP reports.
In fact, less than 3 in 10 say they’re very likely to use any of those options at least some of the time.
It’s not surprising that Americans are ready to give up digital services so quickly, to some extent.
After all, most people were very isolated during the pandemic.
Attending church services online isn’t quite the same as attending it in person, hearing the church’s message with your fellow members. There’s an element of kinship and connection in person that is hard to replicate online.
And many Americans have what can be best described as “Zoom fatigue.” We adapted to meetings virtually, but there’s a drawback to sitting on video call after video call. They often lack the banter found in an in-person meeting.
But at the same time there are advantages to such activities and events being available virtually.
In the case of public government meetings, such as the Yuma City County, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and our local school boards, virtual meetings give an added layer of transparency, allowing anyone in the community to watch at any time if they can’t make the meetings.
And there’s something to be said for services that have grown thanks to the pandemic, such as grocery delivery and curbside pickup. If you know what you need, it can be a time-saver to have someone else do the shopping for you.
So that makes us curious, Yuma. What are your thoughts on these virtual services? Are you ready to see them fall by the wayside, or are there elements you think should continue?
Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.