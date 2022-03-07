Community colleges in Arizona are getting a bit of a financial boost, thanks to marijuana sales in the state.
The Arizona Republic reports, “The state’s 10 community college districts got a windfall of over $31 million from big spending on recreational marijuana in the first year of sales in 2021.”
Proposition 207, which legalized recreational marijuana, also included an excise tax of 16%, one-third of which was earmarked for community colleges, AP reports. The rest goes to public safety departments and transportation, health and criminal justice programs, the Republic reports.
In Yuma, that equates to $1.7 million for Arizona Western College.
AWC plans to use funds toward the $35 million in revenue bonds it was issued to update facilities, including for programs in e-gaming, cybersecurity and allied health, as well as a learning facility to replace an old residence hall, the Republic notes.
Proposition 207 was a controversial one for Arizona, but it passed with 60.03% of the vote.
One of the concerns noted by opponents was that in other states, ballot measures such as this one promised new revenue, but then fell short.
According to Ballotpedia, Gov. Doug Ducey cited concerns about that in opposition to Prop. 207, stating, “The promises are great, and yet the money never seems to materialize or do what’s been promised.”
But one year later, the results are promising.
The Arizona Department of Revenue reported that more than $196 million was collected in taxes from combined marijuana sales in 2021 – not including final December figures – with 22% of that total coming from recreational adult use, Cronkite New Service Reports. The state also estimated $528 million in taxable recreational sales.
Now, we’re seeing those dollars translate over to our community colleges.
For Arizona Western College, $1.7 million in marijuana revenue is great news.
And it’s important to remember that this is the first year of legal sales for recreational marijuana, so those revenue figures are likely to grow in the coming years.
That, in turn, should be a boost for AWC that continues to grow too.
Recreational marijuana sales represent a new, taxable revenue stream for Arizona. It’s great to see some of those dollars now flowing through to our local community college.