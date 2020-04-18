Last week, we had a report in the Yuma Sun warning that there had been a series of vehicle break-ins.
The Yuma Sun talked to one of the victims, who said the criminal pulled up in a vehicle, walked up to the cars in the driveway, and tried opening all the doors on the cars before finding one that had been left unlocked. The suspect then ransacked the vehicle, looking for something to steal.
The homeowner had a security camera, which recorded the crime as it unfolded.
It’s a frustrating action, but it does bring up a good point.
Criminals are opportunistic. They look for an opportunity, they seize the moment, and they run with it.
With the victim we spoke to, the suspect didn’t break a window to access the vehicle. Instead, the suspect tried doors until he found an unlocked one, and he sprung into action.
It was easy pickings, and a criminal made his move.
At any given time, such a crime is frustrating. It’s a violation of one’s personal space and one’s personal belongings.
But right now, in a time of health concerns and social distancing, it’s especially unsettling. No one wants to think about an unknown person ransacking their car, touching their seats, steering wheel, etc.
It’s just not cool.
Readers, there are some steps you can take to protect yourself, provided by the Yuma Police Department.
• Don’t leave anything of any value out where someone can see it, because if that someone should be a criminal, your item of value looks like an invitation.
• Don’t leave your vehicle or home doors unlocked, regardless of how safe your neighborhood feels.
• Don’t leave the keys in your vehicle, or leave the vehicle running unattended in the driveway.
• Try to always park in a well-lit area. Criminals tend to be dissuaded when there’s a chance that they will be easily spotted.
As always, Yuma – be safe, and be vigilant, and keep an eye out for behaviors that seem unusual. If something seems amiss, give YPD a call.