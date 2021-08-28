Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was in Yuma on Monday to discuss the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the table in Washington, D.C., and its potential impact to Yuma County.
There were several bullet points of interest in the proposal, including:
• $5 billion for better roads in Arizona, including $225 million specifically for repairing bridges that are in disrepair and older
• $65 million for high-speed broadband across the U.S.
• $65 billion for power infrastructure, with the goal of lessening power outages and creating more reliable power grids
• $25 billion to make critical repairs and upgrades to America’s airports, with $6.8 million going to the Yuma International Airport and the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma over the next five years for repairs and upgrades to terminals, runways, taxiways and air control towers
It sounds like a lot of money, doesn’t it? But the reality is, construction projects are expensive, and those dollars will be allocated quite quickly.
Local officials listed some funding priorities, including:
• $78 million to finish the widening of Highway 95 to the last Yuma Proving Ground installation
• $6.8 million for work on Imperial Dam
• $11.7 million to bury the Wellton Canal by the feedlot to address food safety concerns
Other ideas included:
• Funding to relocate the Yuma County Fairgrounds away from MCAS Yuma
• Funding to support the proposed Yuma County Spaceport
• Funding to relocate the front gate at MCAS Yuma on Avenue 3E
All of these projects are great ideas. A spaceport in Yuma County could have a wealth of benefits, putting Yuma County on the international radar. And the fairgrounds relocation project has been a concern for years.
We could easily spend these dollars over and over again all around Yuma County. Our roads need work, and broadband access is a concern all over the county, but especially in our more remote areas. Dollars are on the table for creating a more reliable power grid – and readers, we know how much that’s needed here. One good rain storm can knock a neighborhood offline for hours.
We’re glad that Sinema came to Yuma to hear our local priorities, and we appreciate that a senator is listening. Too often, it feels like Yuma is forgotten or overlooked in the shadow of Phoenix and Tucson, so any time our elected officials come to visit and hear Yuma’s concerns, the visit is welcomed.
The question is, readers, how would you spend these dollars here? What projects would you prioritize? Are there specific roads you would like to see addressed? Let us know – share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.