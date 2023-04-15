It’s April 15th, readers – are your taxes filed?
Here’s the good news. This year, Americans have until April 18th to file their income tax returns. Why the extension? Today, April 15, is a Saturday. And the next weekday, April 17, is Emancipation Day, which is a recognized holiday in Washington, D.C.
The IRS notes “By law, Washington, DC, holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do.”
There are a few changes this time around for taxpayers.
The IRS notes that some tax credits have returned to 2019 levels, so brace yourself. The IRS says, “taxpayers will likely receive a significantly smaller refund compared with the previous tax year.”
Changed tax credits include the Earned income Tax Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Child and Dependent Care Credit, all of which will revert back to pre-COVID levels.
And don’t forget in Arizona, you also need to file state income tax returns, which are also due on Tuesday.
But for both federal and state income taxes, remember, if you need more time, you can file for an extension, which means your return won’t be due until Oct. 16.
However, you still need to pay your tax bill by April 17 – the extension just gives you more time to complete the paperwork.
According to CBS8 San Diego, the IRS receives between 165 and 170 million tax returns each year, and more than $350 billion is refunded to taxpayers who overpay annually. Approximately 40 million people did not pay enough, however, and those people need to pay their tax bills by April 18th.
If you don’t pay on time – whether or not your return is ready – you’ll have to pay a variety of penalties and interest.
And really, nobody wants that!
So if you are one of the procrastinators on your taxes, take a moment to rejoice – you’ve got a few more days. And then get busy. Tuesday will be here before you know it!