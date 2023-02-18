It is hard to fathom the destruction and loss in Turkey and Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the region Feb. 6.
More than 41,000 people were killed in the two countries, and survivors are looking for aid and shelter in the midst of harsh winter conditions.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in Syria alone, an estimated 5.37 million people will need help with shelter.
We don’t often think too much about earthquakes and how destructive they can be.
In this case, the earthquake hit the East Anatolian Fault, Reuters reports, which is a “strike-slip fault.”
“In those, solid rock plates are pushing up against each other across a vertical fault line, building stress until one finally slips in a horizontal motion, releasing a tremendous amount of strain that can trigger an earthquake,” Reuters reports.
But readers, here’s where the report really grabbed our attention.
“The San Andreas Fault in California is perhaps the world’s most famous strike-slip fault, with scientists warning that a catastrophic quake is long overdue.”
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Yuma Desert is home to the Algodones fault zone, sitting on the margin of the San Andreas fault system.
According to Yuma Sun archives, the San Andreas Fault pans out near the east side of the Salton Sea and the San Jacinto fault zone on the southwest. To the south of the Salton Sea lies the Imperial and Brawley Fault zones, along with numerous other named and unnamed faults.
It’s all a little too close for comfort.
Yuma has been rocked by some serious earthquakes, including a 7.2-magnitude quake on Easter Sunday in 2010.
The damage wasn’t too bad here, but it is a solid reminder that earthquakes can and do happen here, and they can be serious.
At a minimum, readers, please let this serve as a reminder to review your disaster plans.
According to Ready.gov, if a quake occurs, the best course of action is to “drop, cover and hold on.” The agency notes, “Drop to your hands and knees. Cover your head and neck with your arms. Hold on to any sturdy furniture until the shaking stops.” If you are inside, stay there, and if you are in a vehicle, stop in a clear area away from buildings or utility wires.
Afterward, check yourself and your family for injuries, execute your family emergency plan, and be prepared for more aftershocks. If the building is damaged, stay outside until it can be inspected.
It’s always a good idea to have a basic disaster supply kit ready too. You can visit the Department of Homeland Security’s Ready.gov website to find a checklist of what to include.