Keep an eye on your quarters, readers! Next year, five new quarters will appear featuring the faces of trailblazing American women.
The American Women Quarters Program and the U.S. Mint will release up to five new quarters a year from 2022-2025. One side will feature George Washington, while the other side will honor a woman who has had an impact on our country, the U.S. Mint notes.
“Courageous women have made countless contributions throughout our great Nation’s history,” said Mint Director David J. Ryder. “The American Women Quarters Program is a unique opportunity to honor a broad and diverse group of women whose achievements, triumphs, and legacies reflect the strength and resilience of our Nation. We look forward to sharing their stories.”
The first five women to be featured are:
• Maya Angelou, author and civil rights activist
• Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation’s first female principal chief
• Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star
• Adelina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement
• Sally Ride, the first American woman in space and a physicist
This isn’t the first time the U.S. quarter has been redesigned. The 50 states quarter program and the National Parks quarters were instant collectors’ items.
But it’s exciting to see women featured on U.S. currency – something that is relatively rare.
Martha Washington was featured on silver certificates in the 1880, and Pocahontas appeared on the back of a bill in the 19th century, the Smithsonian reports. And we’ve seen $1 coins featuring Sacagawea and Susan B. Anthony.
But compared with the men, women have been spotlighted far less.
But perhaps this could open the door to paper currency featuring notable women. After all, our country was built with the contributions of both men and women, but when it comes to paper currency, the focus has been on the men. It’s past time for that to be more balanced, and the quarters program is a step in the right direction.
If you have ideas for notable women who should be featured, you can submit them through the National Women’s History Museum website through June 30, https://forms.gle/3BgR3BLbFfJ69XdYA..
The website notes that the individual’s contributions can come from any spectrum of accomplishments and fields, including civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, space, science and the arts.
But we’re curious, readers. If you had to pick a notable woman to appear on a quarter, who would it be and why? And is there a notable Yuman who should be on that list?
