Just days before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, New York City’s Medical Examiner’s Office made a startling announcement. Two more victims from the World Trade Center have been identified.
According to a report by NPR, Dorothy Morgan of Hempstead, N.Y., is the 1,646th victim to be identified. She was an insurance broker working on the 94th North Tower of the World Trade Center, the New York Times reports.
The second person’s name is being withheld at his family’s request, although he’s the 1,647th victim to be identified.
Both were identified using new forensic technology and advances in DNA science, NPR notes, and they were the first people identified since 2019.
At the World Trade Center site, there were 2,753 victims, leaving 1,107 left to identify.
The New York Times reports, “For 20 years, the medical examiner’s office has quietly conducted the largest missing persons investigation ever undertaken in the nation – testing and retesting the 22,000 body parts painstakingly recovered from wreckage after the attacks.”
Some of the fragments tested are the size of a Tic Tac, the Times reports.
The work is met with mixed emotions by victims’ families, the Times notes, with some concerned it reopens wounds after 20 years.
And yet for others, the medical examiner’s team offers a chance for closure.
Dr. Barbara Sampson, the chief medical examiner for New York City, told the Times her office has “a sacred obligation.”
In many ways, that’s exactly what it is. For the 1,107 families who never had someone to bury, who always wondered, in the depths of their hearts, “What if….?,” the work still going on today matters.
The New York Medical Examiner’s team hasn’t given up on providing answers to those families. In the wake of those horrific attacks, the office made a promise, and despite the passage of time, they continue to test and retest, using whatever new technologies scientists develop, to continue their quest.
There is always hope for closure, and we commend the medical examiner’s office for continuing to work toward it for these families.